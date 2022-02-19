ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Hamza steps up criticism of govt over rising inflation, other issues

Recorder Report 19 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Calling Prime Minister Imran Khan as ‘dictator,’ Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Friday that time for Imran Niazi is ripe for accountability.

“Imran Niazi-FIR has been registered against you; we will not let you flee as masses are burdened at your bad governance and poor performance,” Hamza said while talking to media, here today.

The PML-N leader maintained that Imran Niazi had done nothing for the masses during his last three and a half years in office as prime minister. “Today, Urea was so expensive that it was virtually out of the reach of the farmers who are running from pillar to post get the same,” he said, adding: “People are facing starvation and unable to make their both ends meet.” He said the prices of medicines are sky-high.

To a query, he claimed that not a single penny of corruption had been proved against the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Referring to the murder of a journalist in Karachi, Hamza noted with concern that media personnel were no safer in the country. “May Allah the Almighty grant patience to his children,” he prayed.

Moreover, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb asked the NAB and FIA officials not to become stooge at the hands of current rulers and follow the law.

Repeating her claim that the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was completely innocent, Marriyum Aurangzeb asked the NAB to give proofs to substantiate its corruption charges against him. Talking to the media, she urged the government officials not to become servants of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Shehbaz was implicated in false and fabricated cases on the order of the selected’ prime minister,” she alleged.

PML-N spokesperson counseled the people to be patient since it was time for what she called ‘the gang of thieves’ to go home. “Not only will these people go home, but also to jail,” she claimed. She accused PM Imran of patronizing the extortion mafia. “Corruption in Punjab has broken all records,” she claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

