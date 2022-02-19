PIA to resume Gilgit, Skardu flights from Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has announced to resume its Gilgit and Skardu operations from Karachi and Lahore by March 3, 2022.

According to the details, after Islamabad, flights to other parts of the country will now be operated to the northern regions with the aim to promote tourism to the northern regions as the weather improves.

PIA Spokesman said that initially flights from Lahore to Gilgit and Skardu and from Karachi to Skardu were being started; adding that the national flag carrier operated flights to the northern regions from all parts of the country last year and transported over 200,000 tourists to Skardu and Gilgit.

