Pakistan
Customs checkpost abolished
19 Feb, 2022
QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday issued directives for the immediate abolition of the Pakistan Customs’ checkpost in the Yaro area near Pishin district.
