Biologica, JS Group and Medipak partner to hand Covid kits over to IRD

Press Release 19 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Committed to giving back to society, Biologica in partnership with JS Group and Medipak organised a ceremony to mark the handing over of 35,000+ Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits to Interactive Research and Development (IRD), funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The ceremony was attended by Faisal Ismail, CEO-Biologica, Naveed Khalid Chowdhry, CEO-Medipak, Aneeta Pasha, Country Director-IRD Pakistan along with other senior officials.

IRD is a research and health delivery organization that creates novel health infrastructures, by leveraging technology and developing capacity with community stakeholders in areas of infectious and non-communicable diseases and maternal and child healthcare, across the globe.

Speaking at the occasion, Faisal Ismail stated, “We are honoured to be associated with IRD in an effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. We are also excited to announce that the local production of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kits will be commencing soon in collaboration with Medipak and Mologic/ Global Access Diagnostic UK, a leading innovator in rapid diagnostic technology.”

Sharing his thoughts, Naveed Khalid Chowdhry mentioned, “Keeping with Medipak’s philosophy, ‘we give the best to life’, we are honoured to have facilitated this initial supply of imported COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests to IRD. With our 40 years of manufacturing expertise in pharmaceuticals and medical devices, we proudly look forward to the imminent launch of local COVID-19 rapid antigen tests from our latest facility for IVDs”.

Aneeta Pasha, said, “Building upon key learnings from our integrated COVID community response model to the outbreak in 2020, IRD’s WellCheck program aims to increase access to essential health services and prevent the transmission of COVID through fast and efficient screening and rapid testing. Using a holistic services approach, IRD works to address both physical and mental health and foster resilience and safety in schools as we continue to battle against COVID-19.”

IRD’s wellness program WellCheck provides holistic health support to organizations and through the WellCheck School Program, will be working to strengthen health responses at schools for students in grades 7 – 12.

Biologica and Medipak have partnered to establish a modern facility in Lahore to locally produce Rapid Antigen Kits and other In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) in technical collaboration with Mologic/ Global Access Diagnostics UK so that people in Pakistan can have access to medical devices at affordable prices. This initiative will contribute towards healthcare, provide employment opportunities, and have great export potential in line with the vision of the Government of Pakistan.

