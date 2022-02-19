ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Feb 19, 2022
Knowledge Platform launches Pakistan’s ‘first’ educational device

ISLAMABAD: Knowl-edge Platform, a leading ed-tech organization in Pakistan, has launched Pakistan’s first...
Press Release 19 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Knowledge Platform, a leading ed-tech organization in Pakistan, has launched Pakistan’s first educational device in collaboration with GSMA and CreditPer, a leading digital lending platform that provides easy access to digital credit to under-served and un-served market segments.

Launching such a device and facilitating access to it on easy installments via CreditPer is a game changer that is expected to eliminate the digital divide in education in Pakistan. This device offers everything a student required to study. One can easily get the device of their choice recommended by Knowledge Platform, on installments through CreditPer with instant financing options.

The device comes pre-loaded with learning solutions powered by Knowledge Platform, a library of content including videos, games, and assessments and mobile data

Only 1 million out of 49 million school-going (grade 1-12) students in Pakistan have access to dedicated educational smart devices. This means that 98 percent of students are significantly affected and disadvantaged when it comes to education and learning opportunities.

Knowledge Platform, a pioneer in ed-tech, has therefore stepped up to bridge the digital divide in education with Pakistan’s first-ever educational device. The device comes with Learn Smart Pakistan’s state-of-the-art learning solutions, which include curriculum-aligned digital content for K-12 students. It is also preloaded with Parhai Buddy (Pakistan’s first AI-powered learning coach), Exam Prep Master (Learn Smart Pakistan), 1-on-1 competitions, and teacher-led trainings.

To increase mobile adoption, CreditPer is offering easy installment plans to meet unique individual needs. To increase internet adoption in the region, we have also partnered with Jazz Telecom to come up with an Edu-data sim containing a subsidized internet package at Rs 150 per month.

The project has been recognized, and nominated for the Global Mobile Awards, by the GSMA as a best mobile innovation for the emerging markets and is considered an outstanding contribution to the UN SDGs.

Mahboob Mahmood CEO, Knowledge Platform said “We are honored to be the change makers in the ed-tech industry. Affordable devices and internet access are key barriers to online education. With the launch of this educational tablet, we have moved a step closer to our goal of bridging the digital divide. Through this deal with CreditPer, the device is available on installments to people with low-income streams, providing them access to personalized learning, digital content, games, assessments, and data. Over the years, the way education is practiced has evolved rapidly and it is good to see tech companies joining hands to transform education.”

“CreditPer is on a mission to bring affordable and accessible credit for every Pakistani to improve their lives, and this partnership with Knowledge Platform as Pakistan’s leading education technology organization, helps us in the pursuit and fulfillment of this mission. Parents will be able to order the Knowledge Platform education device, access Learn Smart Pakistan’s learning solutions& Parhai Buddy (Pakistan’s first AI-based learning coach), and Jazz mobile connectivity, all from the comfort of their homes and places of work. Additionally, they will also be enjoying swift loan approvals and product delivery from via CreditPer, thus being empowered to better equip their children for online learning. At CreditPer, we are honored and thrilled to be a part of this initiative to help eliminate the challenges (of device affordability) faced by a majority of Pakistani students.” says Owais Zaidi, CEO CreditPer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

