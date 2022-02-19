ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street struggles for direction

Reuters 19 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: US stocks struggled for direction on Friday, as investors kept a wary eye on building tensions in Ukraine heading into a long weekend.

Western powers warned that Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine was continuing and an invasion was possible at any time, while Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said they planned to evacuate residents.

Headlines around escalating tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia’s conflict with Ukraine have rattled markets this week, putting the main indexes on track for their second straight weekly losses.

“These geopolitical concerns don’t necessarily have a direct impact on the capital markets, but it has the ability to create uncertainty,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

“Nobody wants to go into the long weekend overly exposed.”

Expiration of monthly options contracts was also seen adding to the volatility.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 62.03 points, or 0.18%, at 34,374.06, the S&P 500 was up 9.25 points, or 0.21%, at 4,389.51, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.98 points, or 0.06%, at 13,708.74.

Defensive sectors rose the most, with real estate leading the pack with a 0.5% rise, while technology stocks fell 0.6%.

There was a measure of relief among investors after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week, raising hope of a diplomatic solution.

Still, the CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, was last up 27.92 points, well above its long-term average of 20.

JPMorgan jumped 1.1% after it upgraded its full-year net interest income forecast.

Other big banks traded mixed as did mega-cap growth stocks, with Amazon down 0.4%, while Google parent Alphabet rose 0.8%.

Speculations about the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening plans added to the downbeat mood this week. A flurry of appearances from Fed members are scheduled on Friday. The Fed’s next monetary policy decision is due in about a month’s time.

“The worry is whether the pivot away from pandemic-era stimulus will squeeze economic growth and inject more turbulence across asset classes,” said Christian Stocker, lead equity strategist at UniCredit Bank.

Lithium producer Livent Corp gained 2.9% after forecasting upbeat 2022 revenue, while Deere & Co added 1% after the world’s largest farm equipment maker raised its annual profit outlook.

DuPont climbed 2.6% after the industrial materials maker said it would sell most of its mobility and materials business for $11 billion to Celanese Corp. Shares of Celanese gained 3%.

Roku Inc tumbled 22.9% after the streaming platform’s disappointing quarterly revenue and first-quarter outlook.

DraftKings Inc shed 15.2% after the sports betting company forecast a bigger-than anticipated 2022 loss.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 19 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 208 new lows.

US stocks Robert Pavlik WallStreet

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wall Street struggles for direction

You’ll go to ‘jail’ for corruption, PM tells opposition leaders

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

CMOD roadmap, targets: Nepra gives CPPA-G Feb 25 deadline

Immovable property: FBR directed to link valuation with FY

Impact of rising prices on population: MEAG endorses govt’s efforts

ST, federal excise return: FBR extends deadline for payment, submission

India, UAE eye $100bn in annual trade after signing trade pact

Commercial, personal use: Aviation Division directed to prepare chopper policy

Singapore PM says ‘almost half’ of Indian MPs have criminal charges

All FATF technical requirements met: FO

Read more stories