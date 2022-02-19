KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 18, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,675.87 High: 45,706.29 Low: 45,441.10 Net Change: 234.77 Volume (000): 113,635 Value (000): 3,086,545 Makt Cap (000) 1,878,843,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,056.28 NET CH. (-) 37.49 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,645.60 NET CH. (+) 38.71 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,254.76 NET CH. (+) 52.94 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,042.06 NET CH. (+) 26.46 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,992.71 NET CH. (+) 43.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,661.78 NET CH. (+) 16.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-February-2022 ====================================

