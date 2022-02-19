Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 18, 2022). ==================================== BR...
19 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 18, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,675.87
High: 45,706.29
Low: 45,441.10
Net Change: 234.77
Volume (000): 113,635
Value (000): 3,086,545
Makt Cap (000) 1,878,843,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,056.28
NET CH. (-) 37.49
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,645.60
NET CH. (+) 38.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,254.76
NET CH. (+) 52.94
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,042.06
NET CH. (+) 26.46
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,992.71
NET CH. (+) 43.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,661.78
NET CH. (+) 16.12
------------------------------------
As on: 18-February-2022
====================================
