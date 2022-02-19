Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
19 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Synthetic Products 30.06.2022 5% Interim 18.02.2022
EnterprisesLimited Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
