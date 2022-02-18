How justified is the Capital Adequacy Requirement (CAR)?

Banks and Development Financial Institutions (DFI) are required to maintain a regulatory Capital Adequacy Ratio of at least 10.5% of their risk weighted assets.

This encompasses a requirement of minimum 7% Tier 1 equity capital, while the total Tier 1 capital must be 8.5% of risk weighted assets. Further, the requirement adds up to 10.5% of risk weighted assets for cumulative Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital of Bank / DFI.

Additionally, there exist a requirement to build a buffer of 2.5% of risk weighted assets of Tier 1 capital which is required as a cover for potential losses in stress times.

This ultimately translates into a total Capital Adequacy Requirement of 12.5% of risk weighted assets for banks / DFIs.

As the Basel Committee uses a building block approach to capital adequacy, a bank’s regulatory capital is the sum of capital requirements for various risk categories.

Pillar 1 risk categories include market, credit, and operational risks. Pillar 2 risk categories incorporate concentration risks, stress tests and other risks, such as liquidity, residual, and business risks.

Thereby, banks / DFIs are currently calculating capital adequacy using a compartmentalised method based on the regulatory guidelines issued State Bank of Pakistan, where capital requirements are first calculated for individual risk categories, i.e. market risk, credit risk and operational risk, thereafter, these standalone capital requirements are summed in order to obtain the banks overall level of capital.

Thus, the overall regulatory approach for calculating capital requirements is a non-integrated approach to risk measurement.

A compartmentalised approach to calculating risk capital requirement disregards the relationship and correlations among the risk categories which might be resulting in inflated capital requirements for Banks / DFI.

With excess economic capital being stuck to comply with regulatory ratios / limits, more than what actually might be adequate for the risk profile of a bank / DFI, it is likely to impact upon growth potential and business performance of a bank / DFI.

An alternate method for calculating capital adequacy could be a unified / integrated approach, where a unified approach would look at capital requirements for each of the risk types simultaneously while taking in account potential correlations among the risk categories which if negatively correlated might require a reduced risk capital, as the negatively correlated risk exposures will ultimately net off each other for the overall risk profile of bank / DFI.

A compartmentalised approach sums risks separately, simply calculating individual risks and adding them together will not necessarily produce an accurate measure of true risk. Whereas, a unified risk measurement method would aggregate risks for banks while the integration among risks would help capture possible compounding effects that are not considered when looking at individual risk measures in isolation.

