ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Safe-haven currencies fall on hopes for easing in Ukraine tensions

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

LONDON: The safe-haven Japanese yen fell back on Friday and risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar advanced as investors took comfort from news of talks between the United States and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.

The euro edged higher versus a weaker dollar.

The yen and rival safe-haven, the Swiss franc, have gained this week as investors sought safety amid rising tensiona on the Ukrainian border, where more than 100,000 Russian troops are massed.

Western powers say Russia is looking for a pretext to invade, a charge Moscow rejects.

The improvement in sentiment on Friday came after US State Department said late on Thursday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine.

This provided some relief after a jittery Thursday following exchanges of fire between Kyiv's forces and pro-Russian separatists.

Risk appetite subdued

"The confirmed meeting between Blinken and Lavrov may mean markets conditions remain stable into the weekend but the appetite for risk will likely be contained until that meeting takes place," said MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny.

Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro

The dollar rose 0.2% on the yen, and earlier reached as high as 115.28 yen, having touched a two-week low of 114.78 in early Friday trading.

For the week the dollar remains down 0.3% versus the Japanese currency -- a relatively small move given the geopolitical tensions of the past week that suggests investors are not yet panicking about the crisis.

The dollar also gained 0.12% on the franc on Friday to 0.9208 francs while the euro rose 0.1% versus the Swiss currency.

Currencies highly sensitive to broad investor sentiment rose.

The Australian dollar gained 0.4% to $0.7218.

The euro continued its week of choppy trading based on Ukraine headlines and was last up 0.1% at $1.1369, while the pound climbed slightly to $1.363, supported by markets betting on more monetary tightening from the Bank of England.

"The back and forth of the Ukraine crisis continues to dominate FX markets, but investors have progressively become more prudent after the optimism that prevailed earlier this week amid initial signs of a de-escalation.

The net result in FX is to further lock currency majors within tight trading ranges," UniCredit analysts wrote in a note sent to clients.

The improved mood did little to help bitcoin, which was trading around $40,768, near two-week lows, after a tumble late on Thursday.

