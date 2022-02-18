ANL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
Feb 18, 2022
Chief executive of Japan's Sharp to step down, become chairman in April

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Sharp Corp's chief executive, Tai Jeng-wu, will step down on April 1 to become chairman, the Japanese electronics maker said on Friday, after a turnaround that saw Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd buy the firm in 2016.

Stocks mixed as traders track Ukraine, Fed

The new chief executive will be Po-Hsuan Wu, a former Hon Hai employee now in charge of Sharp's overseas product business.

Sharp Corp Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd Tai Jeng wu

Chief executive of Japan's Sharp to step down, become chairman in April

