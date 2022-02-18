Gold clears $1,900/oz level as Ukraine standoff intensifies

Gold prices on Friday were at their highest since June 2021 as mounting tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal, buttressed by lower US bond yields.

Fundamentals

Safe-haven debt rose on Thursday after US President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia planned to attack Ukraine, while Moscow accused Washington of ignoring its security demands.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,902.20 per ounce, as of 0033 GMT, its highest in eight months. US gold futures added 0.1% to $1,904.30.

Spot gold may rise into $1,893-$1,900 range

One of the deepest crises in post-Cold War relations is playing out in Europe as Russia wants security guarantees, including Kyiv never joining NATO, and the US and allies offer arms control and confidence-building measures.

While Russia accuses the West of hysteria, many Western countries are adamant that the military build-up is continuing ahead of a possible assault.

On Thursday, gold prices rose as much as 1.8%, breaking past $1,900/oz for the first time since June 11, 2021, with analysts expecting a further rally if tensions continue to escalate.

Spot gold is now set for a third straight weekly gain, having added about 2.2% so far.

A dip in Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields decreased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying bullion.

Elsewhere, Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January, but at a slower pace than in the previous month.

Spot silver was up 0.2% at $23.86 per ounce and palladium rose 0.8% to $2,385.08, with both set for weekly gains of about 1.3% and 3.4% respectively.