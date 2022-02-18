ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.69%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
CNERGY 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.52%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.32%)
TREET 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 2.3 (0.05%)
BR30 17,749 Increased By 36.1 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,520 Increased By 79 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,725 Increased By 26.3 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Gold clears $1,900/oz level as Ukraine standoff intensifies

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

Gold prices on Friday were at their highest since June 2021 as mounting tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal, buttressed by lower US bond yields.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,902.20 per ounce, as of 0033 GMT, its highest in eight months. US gold futures added 0.1% to $1,904.30.

  • Safe-haven debt rose on Thursday after US President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia planned to attack Ukraine, while Moscow accused Washington of ignoring its security demands.

Spot gold may rise into $1,893-$1,900 range

  • One of the deepest crises in post-Cold War relations is playing out in Europe as Russia wants security guarantees, including Kyiv never joining NATO, and the US and allies offer arms control and confidence-building measures.

  • While Russia accuses the West of hysteria, many Western countries are adamant that the military build-up is continuing ahead of a possible assault.

  • On Thursday, gold prices rose as much as 1.8%, breaking past $1,900/oz for the first time since June 11, 2021, with analysts expecting a further rally if tensions continue to escalate.

  • Spot gold is now set for a third straight weekly gain, having added about 2.2% so far.

  • A dip in Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields decreased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying bullion.

  • Elsewhere, Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January, but at a slower pace than in the previous month.

  • Spot silver was up 0.2% at $23.86 per ounce and palladium rose 0.8% to $2,385.08, with both set for weekly gains of about 1.3% and 3.4% respectively.

  • Platinum gained 0.5% to $1,094.83, its highest since mid-November, setting up its best weekly showing since June.

