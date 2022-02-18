PM establishes ‘scholarship complaint portal’ in PM’s office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to set up a scholarship complaint portal in the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, saying that this will take the youth towards latest technology with the help of scholarships.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Scholarship Complaint Portal for Students, here, he said that when he came to power, he had no idea how many scholarship was being provided because the subject was devolved after the 18th amendment.

He said he after receiving so many complaints from students, decided to set up a centralized system, for complaints verification as well as to decide on which subjects scholarship should be provided because through scholarship the country can define the education system of the country.

He said that there were complaints that scholarships are not being provided on merit and their scholarships were being withheld during their studies, creating immense problems for them.

The premier said that the biggest purpose of education system should be of nation building and subjects of nation building should be promoted because there are many subjects whose relevance is no longer valid; adding that there in India education promotes professions, whereas, in Pakistan there are some professions whose experts are hard to find.

He said that a portal should be set up in the Prime Minister House with special section for scholarship and a panel of academics should be constantly reviewing the subjects to be selected for providing scholarships. He said that the government would guide the students towards the revolution of technology with the help of scholarships.

The premier added that his aim was to take youth towards modern technology, to make them human according to the teachings of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, to bring merit and specially to bring people from the bottom, who have hunger to grow to the forefront. He said that people still do not understand the purpose of introducing Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship.

The prime minister said that similarly, at NAMAL University, 92 percent of the children are on scholarships, most of them from poor families.

