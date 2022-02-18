ACE Punjab recovers Rs1.3m from police personnel

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Thursday made a direct recovery of Rs 1.33 million from four police officers.

According to an ACE spokesperson, a case of misappropriation was registered in Maalkhana police, Jatoi, against the accused persons, identified as Constable Muhammad Adnan, Head Clerks Imran Ullah and Jaffer Hussain, at Muzaffargarh police station.

The spokesperson further said that the recovered amount has been deposited into the national exchequer while further investigation was under way.

