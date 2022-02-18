Lawyers call off strike

LAHORE: The legal fraternity on Thursday called off its strike against the decision of transferring the cases to tehsil-level in Lahore after the chief justice Lahore High Court accepted their demands.

Earlier, a delegation of the lawyers met a three-member judges committee comprising Justice Chaudhry Masood Jehangir, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali and Justice Sehram Sarwar Chaudhry and discussed the matter in detail.

The delegation then met Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti who accepted their demands and ordered to withdraw the notification. The lawyers therefore withdrew the strike which had entered fourth day. The Pakistan Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council and the Lahore High Court Bar Association had also announced their support to the demands.

The members of the Lahore Bar Association had kept the main gates of the premises of the sessions and civil courts closed for three consecutive days and did not allow the judges and the litigants to enter the premises.

