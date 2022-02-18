‘Corrupt’ politicians behind ‘smear campaign’: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that he was being targeted through a smear campaign by those political leaders who are part of ‘status quo’ and never wanted young leaders like him to become part of parliament.

“Those who consider parliament as their property and politics their business are running a malicious campaign against me,” Saeed said, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said this, while referring to the recent remarks passed by a media personality, who was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the complaint of Saeed.

Saeed said whenever any political leader dared to unmask the corrupt practices of corrupt political leaders he is targeted with such campaigns.

“Whenever, I raise voice against injustice and corruption, [political leaders] like Qadir Patel, Hafiz Hamdullah, Aga Rafiullah, Rana Sanaullah, and others use foul language against me,” he added. The media cells of PPP and PML-N were also involved in running the smear campaign against me on social media, he added.

The minister said he was ready to hold a debate on the performance of his ministry and the criteria on which his ministry retained top position among “top 10 best performing ministries”.

Saeed said he belonged to a middle-class family and rose to the top in politics through his political struggle.

The minister said he was the founder of PTI’s student wing, Insaf Student Federation (ISF) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and added that due to his efforts ISF became the strongest student body in the province.

“I was among them who took to the streets against drone strikes and other matters,” he added.

The Minister said that the National Highways Authority (NHA) has witnessed 128 percent increase in its total income during the last three years.

He said that the NHA’s total revenue saw a jump of Rs107 billion in the last three years.

He said despite the FATF restrictions and Covid restraints, his ministry completed all 88 targets that were given to it by the prime minister.

Saeed said we constructed more road infrastructure in less cost, while the Pakistan Post jumped more than 30 points up in international performance index.

