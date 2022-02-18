Punjab home department’s plea to interior ministry: CTD must be empowered to curb hate speeches on social media

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Home Department has requested the Ministry of Interior to delegate powers under the Pakistan Electronics Crime Act (PECA) to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab to curb hate speeches on social media.

The Punjab government on minorities’ rights Thursday submitted a report before the apex court. It said that the matters/offences related to hate speeches on social media are regulated by the PECA, 2016, under that, the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) is empowered as the investigating agency.

The report said that Cyber Wing Punjab since 2017 identified 59,075 pages/links/websites spreading anti-State hate and sectarian material. Out of that, the PTA blocked 44,253 pages/ links/ websites. It further stated that currently, the matters of hate speech on social media are referred to the Pakistan Telecommu-nication Authority (PTA) for further action.

The report mentioned that 62 people since 2015 have been convicted in cases pertaining to hate speech on social media. It said the law enforcement agencies had registered 99 cases regarding hate speech over the past seven years, in which, 101 arrests were made. At least, 11 people were acquitted, while 62 were convicted in these cases, it added.

According to a breakdown given in the report, six suspects were arrested in five cases in 2015; four were convicted, while one was acquitted.

In 2016, 44 cases were registered. 44 people were detained; 37 suspects were convicted, while seven were acquitted. In 2017, nine suspects were arrested in eight cases. Seven were convicted and one was released.

In 2018, two suspects were registered in two cases: one was released and another was convicted.

In 2019, one suspect was arrested and later sentenced. In 2020, 27 cases were registered, wherein, 10 were found guilty and two were cleared.

In 2021, 12 suspects were arrested in 12 cases. Only one person has been found guilty as of now.

According to the report, the PTA blocked 44 websites over hate speech. It said 12 pages were found involved in sharing anti-State material, whereas, 46 pages were disseminating hateful content regarding religious minorities.

The apex court directed the government to submit a report on the expenditure incurred by the minorities affairs’ commission

by the next month and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

The report said that the Punjab government in consultation with all the stakeholders, coupled with the National Action Plan, introduced the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulations) Act, 2015, the Punjab Information of Temporary Residents Act, 2015, the Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishments Act, 2015, the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Act, 2015, the Punjab Arms (Amendment) Act, 2015 and the Punjab Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls (Amendment), 2015, to overcome the menace of hate speeches, and hate fomenting material by using print and electronic media.

