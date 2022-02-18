CNG stations in Karachi shut down again

KARACHI: The authorities have once again shut down the CNG stations in Karachi for three days.

According to the Sui Southern Gas officials, the closure of gas supply to the CNG stations is for 72 hours i.e. starting from 8am on Friday to 8am Monday. In a statement on Thursday, Sui Southern Gas said that the decision to suspend the gas supply to the CNG sector was due to the low pressure.

In reaction, CNG Association Senior Vice-President Shoaib Khanji declared that expensive gas and its closure was nothing but a conspiracy to destroy the CNG sector.