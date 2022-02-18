Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
18 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 17, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
190,616,226 112,036,824 5,756,611,298 3,529,707,745
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 607,090,875 (547,389,164) 59,701,710
Local Individuals 4,379,724,886 (4,685,150,857) (305,425,971)
Local Corporates 1,823,497,488 (1,577,773,228) 245,724,261
===============================================================================
