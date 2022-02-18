KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 17, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,441.10 High: 45,716.86 Low: 45,257.41 Net Change: 243.70 Volume (000): 63,815 Value (000): 3,410,186 Makt Cap (000) 1,869,180,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,093.77 NET CH. (+) 38.53 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,606.89 NET CH. (-) 14.06 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,201.82 NET CH. (-) 23.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,015.60 NET CH. (-) 93.51 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,949.51 NET CH. (-) 10.02 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,645.66 NET CH. (-) 30.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-February-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022