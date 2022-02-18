Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
18 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 17, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,441.10
High: 45,716.86
Low: 45,257.41
Net Change: 243.70
Volume (000): 63,815
Value (000): 3,410,186
Makt Cap (000) 1,869,180,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,093.77
NET CH. (+) 38.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,606.89
NET CH. (-) 14.06
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,201.82
NET CH. (-) 23.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,015.60
NET CH. (-) 93.51
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,949.51
NET CH. (-) 10.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,645.66
NET CH. (-) 30.10
------------------------------------
As on: 17-February-2022
====================================
