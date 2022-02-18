Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
18 Feb, 2022
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Colgate-Palmolive 30.06.2022 245% Interim 17.02.2022
(Pakistan) Limited Cash Dividend
ICI Pakistan LimiteD 30.06.2022 200% Interim 17.02.2022
Cash Dividend
Interloop Limited 30.06.2022 20% Interim 17.02.2022
Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
