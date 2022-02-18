KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Engro Corporation 31.12.2021 10% (F) 18,416.153 32.14 24.03.2022 18.03.2022 Limited (Unconsolidated) YearEnd 02.00.P.M to AGM 24.03.2022 Lotte Chemical 31.12.2021 4,642.910 3.07 21.04.2022 15.04.2022 Pakistan Limited YearEnd 11.00.A.M to AGM 21.04.2022 Allied Bank Limited 31.12.2021 20% (F) 17,313.799 15.12 24.03.2022 17.03.2022 (Unconsolidated) YearEnd 11.00.A.M to AGM 24.03.2022 Soneri Bank Ltd 31.12.2021 15% (F) 2,854.147 2.5889 25.03.2022 18.03.2022 YearEnd 10.00.A.M to AGM 25.03.2022 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2021 900% (F) 12,768.101 281.55 07.04.2022 31.03.2022 YearEnd 10.00.A.M to AGM 07.04.2022 Reliance Weaving 10.03.2022 04.03.2022 Mills Limited EOGM 10.03.2022 Kohat Cement 21.03.2022 15.03.2022 Company Limited EOGM 21.03.2022 ===============================================================================================================

