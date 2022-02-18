Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
18 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Engro Corporation 31.12.2021 10% (F) 18,416.153 32.14 24.03.2022 18.03.2022
Limited (Unconsolidated) YearEnd 02.00.P.M to
AGM 24.03.2022
Lotte Chemical 31.12.2021 4,642.910 3.07 21.04.2022 15.04.2022
Pakistan Limited YearEnd 11.00.A.M to
AGM 21.04.2022
Allied Bank Limited 31.12.2021 20% (F) 17,313.799 15.12 24.03.2022 17.03.2022
(Unconsolidated) YearEnd 11.00.A.M to
AGM 24.03.2022
Soneri Bank Ltd 31.12.2021 15% (F) 2,854.147 2.5889 25.03.2022 18.03.2022
YearEnd 10.00.A.M to
AGM 25.03.2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2021 900% (F) 12,768.101 281.55 07.04.2022 31.03.2022
YearEnd 10.00.A.M to
AGM 07.04.2022
Reliance Weaving 10.03.2022 04.03.2022
Mills Limited EOGM 10.03.2022
Kohat Cement 21.03.2022 15.03.2022
Company Limited EOGM 21.03.2022
===============================================================================================================
