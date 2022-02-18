KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Flying Cement Company Ltd 11-Feb-22 18-Feb-22 75.9878% R 09-Feb-22
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 16-Feb-22 18-Feb-22 20% (i) 14-Feb-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-Feb-22 22-Feb-22
International Industries Ltd 18-Feb-22 22-Feb-22 20% (i) 16-Feb-22
Interloop Ltd # 17-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 24-Feb-2022
Arshad Energy Ltd # 17-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 24-Feb-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 NIL 24-Feb-2022
Nishat Power Ltd 22-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 20% (i) 18-Feb-22
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd 22-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 20% (i) 18-Feb-22
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd 15-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 NIL 25-Feb-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 50% (F) 11-Feb-22 25-Feb-2022
TPL Properties Ltd # 18-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 25-Feb-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20-Feb-22 26-Feb-22 26-Feb-2022
(PESC1) Power Holding
Ltd-Pakistan Energy Sukuk-I 21-Feb-22 28-Feb-22
Shakarganj Ltd 21-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 NIL 28-Feb-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22-Feb-22 28-Feb-22
Samba Bank Ltd 22-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 6% (F) 18-Feb-22 28-Feb-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 26-Feb-22 28-Feb-22
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba # 23-Feb-22 02-03-2022 02-03-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd 24-Feb-22 02-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24-Feb-22 03-03-2022 03-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd # 25-Feb-22 03-03-2022 03-03-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25-Feb-22 04-03-2022 04-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25-Feb-22 04-03-2022 04-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd 27-Feb-22 06-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd 02-03-2022 08-03-2022 NIL 08-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd 04-03-2022 11-03-2022 72% R* 02-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd 09-03-2022 15-03-2022 20% (F) 07-03-2022 15-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55% (F) 07-03-2022 16-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70% (F) 07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60% (F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50% (F) 14-03-2022 22-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40% (F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50% (F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50% (F) 15-03-2022 29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd# 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70% (F) 17-03-2022 29-03-2022
Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40% (F) 22-03-2022 30-03-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13-A pr-2022 20-A pr-2022 NIL 20-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21-A pr-2022 28-A pr-2022 NIL 28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company
Ltd 22-A pr-2022 28-A pr-2022 15% (F) 20-A pr-2022 28-Apr-22
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
