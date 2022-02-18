ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
Recorder Report 18 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Flying Cement Company Ltd         11-Feb-22    18-Feb-22    75.9878% R       09-Feb-22
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        16-Feb-22    18-Feb-22    20% (i)          14-Feb-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-Feb-22    22-Feb-22
International Industries Ltd      18-Feb-22    22-Feb-22    20% (i)          16-Feb-22
Interloop Ltd #                   17-Feb-22    24-Feb-22                                 24-Feb-2022
Arshad Energy Ltd #               17-Feb-22    24-Feb-22                                 24-Feb-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18-Feb-22    24-Feb-22    NIL                          24-Feb-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                  22-Feb-22    24-Feb-22    20% (i)          18-Feb-22
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd                    22-Feb-22    24-Feb-22    20% (i)          18-Feb-22
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd            15-Feb-22    25-Feb-22    NIL                          25-Feb-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           15-Feb-22    25-Feb-22    50% (F)          11-Feb-22   25-Feb-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              18-Feb-22    25-Feb-22                                 25-Feb-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #        20-Feb-22    26-Feb-22                                 26-Feb-2022
(PESC1) Power Holding
Ltd-Pakistan Energy Sukuk-I       21-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
Shakarganj Ltd                    21-Feb-22    28-Feb-22    NIL                          28-Feb-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
Samba Bank Ltd                    22-Feb-22    28-Feb-22    6% (F)           18-Feb-22   28-Feb-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      26-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                        23-Feb-22    02-03-2022                                 02-03-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd            24-Feb-22    02-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #          24-Feb-22    03-03-2022                                 03-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #                25-Feb-22    03-03-2022                                 03-03-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #        25-Feb-22    04-03-2022                                 04-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #      25-Feb-22    04-03-2022                                 04-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                           27-Feb-22    06-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd                    02-03-2022   08-03-2022   NIL                           08-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                  04-03-2022   11-03-2022   72% R*          02-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  09-03-2022   15-03-2022   20% (F)         07-03-2022    15-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.    09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55% (F)         07-03-2022    16-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd (Pref. Shares)                09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70% (F)       07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                           16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                           17-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd           14-03-2022   21-03-2022   NIL                           21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60% (F)         11-03-2022    22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50% (F)         14-03-2022    22-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40% (F)         16-03-2022    24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                           24-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50% (F)      17-03-2022    25-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50% (F)         15-03-2022    29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd#        19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                 21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70% (F)         17-03-2022    29-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                          24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40% (F)         22-03-2022    30-03-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-A pr-2022   20-A pr-2022   NIL                        20-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-A pr-2022   28-A pr-2022   NIL                        28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company
Ltd                               22-A pr-2022   28-A pr-2022   15% (F)     20-A pr-2022   28-Apr-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

