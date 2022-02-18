KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Flying Cement Company Ltd 11-Feb-22 18-Feb-22 75.9878% R 09-Feb-22 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 16-Feb-22 18-Feb-22 20% (i) 14-Feb-22 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16-Feb-22 22-Feb-22 International Industries Ltd 18-Feb-22 22-Feb-22 20% (i) 16-Feb-22 Interloop Ltd # 17-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 24-Feb-2022 Arshad Energy Ltd # 17-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 24-Feb-2022 Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 NIL 24-Feb-2022 Nishat Power Ltd 22-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 20% (i) 18-Feb-22 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd 22-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 20% (i) 18-Feb-22 The Premier Sugar Mills and Distillery Co. Ltd 15-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 NIL 25-Feb-2022 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 50% (F) 11-Feb-22 25-Feb-2022 TPL Properties Ltd # 18-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 25-Feb-2022 Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20-Feb-22 26-Feb-22 26-Feb-2022 (PESC1) Power Holding Ltd-Pakistan Energy Sukuk-I 21-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 Shakarganj Ltd 21-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 NIL 28-Feb-2022 (SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 Samba Bank Ltd 22-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 6% (F) 18-Feb-22 28-Feb-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba # 23-Feb-22 02-03-2022 02-03-2022 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 24-Feb-22 02-03-2022 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24-Feb-22 03-03-2022 03-03-2022 Nishat Mills Ltd # 25-Feb-22 03-03-2022 03-03-2022 Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25-Feb-22 04-03-2022 04-03-2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25-Feb-22 04-03-2022 04-03-2022 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27-Feb-22 06-03-2022 Leather Up Ltd 02-03-2022 08-03-2022 NIL 08-03-2022 Pak Elektron Ltd 04-03-2022 11-03-2022 72% R* 02-03-2022 Bank Alfalah Ltd 09-03-2022 15-03-2022 20% (F) 07-03-2022 15-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55% (F) 07-03-2022 16-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70% (F) 07-03-2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21-03-2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60% (F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50% (F) 14-03-2022 22-03-2022 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40% (F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022 Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50% (F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022 MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50% (F) 15-03-2022 29-03-2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd# 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022 Bank AL Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70% (F) 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40% (F) 22-03-2022 30-03-2022 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13-A pr-2022 20-A pr-2022 NIL 20-Apr-22 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 21-A pr-2022 28-A pr-2022 NIL 28-Apr-22 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 22-A pr-2022 28-A pr-2022 15% (F) 20-A pr-2022 28-Apr-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

