ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close slightly lower as industrials weigh

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

Sri Lankan shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, as declines in industrials stocks offset gains in financial companies.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 0.10% at 12,352.38 points.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the biggest drags to the index, falling 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Financial firms Commercial Leasing & Finance and Sampath Bank rose 7.1% and 5.3%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 38.7 million rupees ($191,584.16), while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up shares worth 3.79 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Sri Lankan shares extend gains as financials rise

The equity market turnover was 3.82 billion rupees.

The trading volume rose to 133.2 million shares from 108.1 million shares in the previous session.

The island-nation reported 631,816 coronavirus cases and 15,899 deaths as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 64.40% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares close slightly lower as industrials weigh

Bill Gates awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Alvi

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Rupee posts further recovery against US dollar

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

Dec FCA: NEPRA slashes KE tariff by Rs2.59 per unit

UAE corporate tax may dilute competitive edge, as Saudi Arabia steps up

Oil falls, caught between Iran talks and Ukraine crisis

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns

Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Read more stories