Sri Lankan shares close slightly lower as industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, as declines in industrials stocks offset gains in financial companies.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 0.10% at 12,352.38 points.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the biggest drags to the index, falling 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Financial firms Commercial Leasing & Finance and Sampath Bank rose 7.1% and 5.3%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 38.7 million rupees ($191,584.16), while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up shares worth 3.79 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market turnover was 3.82 billion rupees.

The trading volume rose to 133.2 million shares from 108.1 million shares in the previous session.

The island-nation reported 631,816 coronavirus cases and 15,899 deaths as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 64.40% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.