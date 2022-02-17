ANL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.46%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.06%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.81%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
KOSM 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.19%)
TPL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.71%)
TPLP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
TREET 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.92%)
TRG 85.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.88%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
BR100 4,634 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.48%)
BR30 17,692 Decreased By -265.1 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.6 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,698 Decreased By -90.1 (-0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM launches Scholarship Complaint Portal

  • Says it will ensure transparency
BR Web Desk 17 Feb, 2022

Launching the Scholarship Complaint Portal on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it will ensure transparency and meritocracy in the scholarship process.

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad, the PM said that the primary objective of the portal is to establish an exclusive facility for students getting education on scholarships to help and resolve their complaints.

"The meritocracy will provide opportunity to the segments lagging behind to grow," he said.

Govt focusing on better education: PM

The PM further said that a panel of academics will monitor the portal and new subjects and disciplines will be added for scholarships as per market demand.

Meanwhile, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood said the government has increased the number of scholarships for post graduate and undergraduate students.

"The government has established 28 new universities and allocated Rs 123 billion for higher education."

The main purpose of this portal is to resolve the issues faced by the students immediately.

This portal will be linked to the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal and the Prime Minister's Office will oversee timely redressal of grievances.

Pakistan Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PM launches Scholarship Complaint Portal

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Bill Gates, PM Imran discuss polio eradication, Ehsaas program

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Read more stories