PM launches Scholarship Complaint Portal

Launching the Scholarship Complaint Portal on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it will ensure transparency and meritocracy in the scholarship process.

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad, the PM said that the primary objective of the portal is to establish an exclusive facility for students getting education on scholarships to help and resolve their complaints.

"The meritocracy will provide opportunity to the segments lagging behind to grow," he said.

Govt focusing on better education: PM

The PM further said that a panel of academics will monitor the portal and new subjects and disciplines will be added for scholarships as per market demand.

Meanwhile, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood said the government has increased the number of scholarships for post graduate and undergraduate students.

"The government has established 28 new universities and allocated Rs 123 billion for higher education."

The main purpose of this portal is to resolve the issues faced by the students immediately.

This portal will be linked to the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal and the Prime Minister's Office will oversee timely redressal of grievances.