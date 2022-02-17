ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.06%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.03%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.22%)
TREET 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.99%)
TRG 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.36%)
UNITY 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.45%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 17,712 Decreased By -245.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,424 Decreased By -260.5 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,694 Decreased By -93.7 (-0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Strong earnings boost European shares amid Ukraine concerns

Reuters Updated 17 Feb, 2022

European shares rose on Thursday as a slew of strong earnings from companies such as Airbus, Kering and Commerzbank lifted risk appetite, helping offset investor concerns over fresh tensions surrounding Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.2% by 0813 GMT. France's CAC 40 added 0.6%, Germany's DAX climbed 0.3%, while UK's FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%.

French luxury goods maker Kering jumped 5.4% after the company reported sharp growth in fourth-quarter sales as marketing investments and 100th anniversary events helped boost the popularity of its top Gucci brand.

Shares in peers LVMH and Hermes gained more than 1% each.

Airbus rose 1.2% after the world's largest jetmaker predicted 720 jetliner deliveries and higher profit in 2022.

European stocks steady after Ukraine-induced volatility

Commerzbank added 5% after the German lender swung to a better-than-expected fourth-quarter and painted a rosy outlook for 2022.

Still, the overall gains in markets were tempered as Russian media report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine hit global equities, while lifting demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds.

