ANL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.02%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.03%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.07%)
TREET 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
UNITY 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.08%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,636 Decreased By -21 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,718 Decreased By -238.5 (-1.33%)
KSE100 45,423 Decreased By -262.1 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares pushed higher by gold stocks and Woodside Petroleum

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as firm bullion prices boosted gold stocks and Woodside Petroleum led energy names higher after reporting strong annual results.

The resources-heavy S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,296.20 after Wednesday's 1.1% jump.

Gold stocks jumped 2.1% as bullion prices held ground near an eight-month high touched earlier this week. Heavyweights Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining climbed 4.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

Woodside Petroleum surged 4.1% as the oil and gas explorer said its annual profit more than tripled. This, along with an overnight rally in crude oil prices, helped the energy index close 0.9% higher.

Miners climbed 0.6% after a three-day slide, even as iron ore prices remained pressured due to Beijing's sustained efforts to stem any market irregularities.

Australian shares rise as CSL boosts healthcare stocks

South32 advanced 1.1% on robust first-half earnings, while Rio Tinto and BHP Group rose 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

"We might be seeing some people starting to look at them (miners) for yields going forward," said Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking.

Financials advanced 0.3%, with the so-called "Big Four" banks rising between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Bucking the trend, technology stocks slipped 2.9%, following an overnight drop in the Nasdaq.

Wesfarmers plunged 7.5% in its worst session since March 2020, as COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain disruptions hit the retail conglomerate's first-half profit.

Meanwhile, data showed Australia's unemployment rate stayed at 4.2% in January as a surge in coronavirus cases took more of a toll on hours worked than on jobs.

Smoling said the report backed the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to hold off on raising rates for the moment.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% to 12,256.82.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares pushed higher by gold stocks and Woodside Petroleum

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Bill Gates, PM Imran discuss polio eradication, Ehsaas program

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Read more stories