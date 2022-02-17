Bill Gates to meet PM, president during visit to Pakistan: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan

Microsoft founder Bill Gates will meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Pakistan, Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced on Thursday.

"Planned engagements include review of progress on polio eradication; visits to National Command and Operation Centre and Ehsaas program as well as meeting the President, the PM and health leadership of the provinces," the SAPM tweeted.

During his phone call with the PM last year, the co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation discussed polio eradication efforts and the Foundation’s support towards improving nutrition as well as financial services in Pakistan.

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

The PM told Gates that Pakistan has reported only one case of poliovirus in 2021, and reaffirmed his government's commitment to end all forms of polio in Pakistan.

Gates praised PM for the progress and pledged the Foundation’s continued support to the Pakistan polio program.

The PM asked the Microsoft co-founder to consider providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, highlighting that more than half of the population was living below the poverty line there.