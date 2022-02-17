ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
Bill Gates, PM Imran discuss polio eradication, Ehsaas program

  • Also talk about the performance of National Command and Operation Centre
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Feb, 2022

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting on Thursday during which discussions on polio eradication and Ehsaas program were held.

"Mr Bill Gates calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his first-ever Pakistan visit," the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government said.

"Discussion regarding polio eradication, the performance of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Ehsaas program took place."

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar also met Gates at the NCOC.

"Shared with him the work which has been done for covid response in Pakistan and the role played by NCOC," he tweeted.

Earlier, Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced Gates arrival in Pakistan.

"Planned engagements include review of progress on polio eradication; visits to National Command and Operation Centre and Ehsaas program as well as meeting the President, the PM and health leadership of the provinces," the SAPM tweeted.

During his phone call with the PM last year, the co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation discussed polio eradication efforts and the Foundation’s support towards improving nutrition as well as financial services in Pakistan.

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

The PM told Gates that Pakistan has reported only one case of poliovirus in 2021, and reaffirmed his government's commitment to end all forms of polio in Pakistan.

Gates praised PM for the progress and pledged the Foundation’s continued support to the Pakistan polio program.

The PM asked the Microsoft co-founder to consider providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, highlighting that more than half of the population was living below the poverty line there.

