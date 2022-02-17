ANL 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 105.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
GTECH 9.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TPLP 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.17%)
TREET 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
YOUW 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,873 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,588 Decreased By -96.8 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
South Africa's Gold Fields full-year profit up 20%

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South African miner Gold Fields Ltd on Thursday reported a 20% rise in full-year profit, boosted by higher production and firmer price of the commodity.

The gold miner's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - rose to 100 US cents for the year ended Dec. 31, from 83 cents last year.

The company announced a final dividend of 95 South African cents ($0.0634) per share, taking the full year per share dividend to 470 cents.

Its production for the year increased by 5% to 2.34 million ounce in 2021, placing the miner amongst the top eight global gold producers. The company aims to produce between 2.25 and 2.29 million ounce in 2022.

Spot gold may rise into $1,893-$1,900 range

Gold prices have declined from the peak of August 2020, forcing miners to bring down costs and increase production to push profits higher. But with increasing inflation at a time of peak production levels, it is unclear if they would manage to maintain profits.

Gold Fields said its all-in sustaining cost (AISC) - a metric to measure overall production cost - rose to $1,063 per ounce for the year, and the company projected a further increase to $1,140-$1,180 per ounce for 2022.

