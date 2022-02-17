ANL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.18%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
GTECH 9.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TPLP 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.92%)
TREET 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
YOUW 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,875 Decreased By -81.7 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,590 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,744 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Agri credit limits enhanced

  • Revised indicative credit limits will facilitate provincial planning departments in estimating the total financial and credit requirements of respective provinces/regions for farm and non-farm sectors
Recorder Report Updated 17 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has enhanced the indicative credit limits for agriculture financing by banks to farmers to align the amount of financing with agriculture input requirements.

The enhanced indicative credit limits for production and development loans of farm and non-farm sector will directly benefit agriculture borrowers, who will now be able to obtain more credit from banks and in turn enhance agriculture productivity through adequate use of inputs. This will also enable banks to align the loan amounts with the actual requirements of farmers and resultantly enhance flow of agriculture credit.

It is important to note that the indicative credit limits serve as a guideline for banks to assess the credit requirements of agriculture borrowers while sanctioning credit limits. Banks may, however, make adjustments on the basis of prevailing market conditions, local prices of inputs, and repayment capacity of borrowers.

Agri credit disbursement: SBP sets Rs1.7trn target

The revised indicative credit limits will also facilitate provincial planning departments in estimating the total financial and credit requirements of respective provinces/regions for farm and non-farm sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) agriculture financing Agri credit limits provincial planning departments

