PML-N rejects hike in POL products’ prices

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Wednesday, slammed the massive increase in prices of petroleum products, saying that the ruling PTI is snatching the right to live by “exploding the oil bomb” on the people.

The PML-N leadership – party Quaid Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif – took to Twitter and condemned the massive increase in the prices of the petroleum products. “The present government is the most insensitive, heartless & cruel. By exploding the oil bomb on the people, it is snatching their right to live. I urge the masses to teach ‘IK [Imran Khan] & Co.’ a befitting lesson at the time of elections. Those supporting this regime will also face people’s ire,” Shehbaz stated in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the PML-N Quaid and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, also tweeted, saying: “Every action of this government is a message of new destruction. The Rs12 per litre increase in the prices of oil is tantamount to crushing the people. Every supporter of this government should think and see to which ‘tyrant’ they have handed over Pakistan. What else will this “change” do to the country? It’s a moment to think over.”

