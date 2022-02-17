ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to below 5pc

Abdul Rasheed Azad 17 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan has dropped below five percent after over a month as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Wednesday, reported 2,465 new Covid-19 infections after carrying out 49,553 diagnostic tests.

The decline in fresh cases pushed the country’s coronavirus positivity rate down to 4.97 percent. Following the emergence of 2,465 new covid-19 infections the countrywide tally has jumped to 1,491,423 since the pandemic outbreak.

However, according to the NCOC data a rise in daily Covid-19 death count was witnessed as 49 more patients succumbed to the virus overnight, placing the total number of deaths at 29,877.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,792 additional recoveries from the coronavirus which has taken the total number of recoveries to 1,388,517. Meanwhile, the number of active cases stands at 73,029, of whom 1,534 are in critical condition.

In the past 24 hours, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported most cases with 966 infections, followed by Sindh with 634 cases, Punjab 590 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 138 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 11 cases, Balochistan 22 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan four cases.

According to the NCOC data, in the past 24 hours, most deaths were reported in the KPK where 22 coronavirus patients have lost their lives, followed by Sindh with 15 deaths, Punjab 10 deaths, ICT and AJK two deaths each, while no deaths were reported in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

So far, on account of Covid-19 cases, Sindh with 560,670 cases is on top among all the federating units, followed by Punjab with 496,724 cases, KPK with 212,078 cases, ICT with 133,388 cases, AJK with 42,180 cases, Balochistan with 35,133 cases, and GB with 11,250 cases.

On account of Covid-19 deaths, Punjab is the worst-hit province with 13,390 coronavirus deaths, followed by Sindh with 8,000 deaths, KPK with 6,153, ICT with 1,001 deaths, AJK with 773 deaths, Balochistan with 371 deaths, and GB with 189 deaths.

The country so far has administered a total 204,441,222 Covid-19 vaccine jabs, of which, 1,276,796 during the past 24 hours. A total 120,645,745 people have received at least first Covid-19 jab, 93,542,689 people have been fully vaccinated, and 3,695,298 people have received booster jabs.

