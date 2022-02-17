ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
Bilawal terms hike in POL products’ prices ‘a robbery’

Recorder Report 17 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday utterly rejected the fresh hike in petroleum prices, and said that his February 27 anti-government Long March will make the government account for every robbery that has taken place on pockets of the masses.

“The days of the puppet circus are over,” Bilawal said in a statement. If anyone in ‘the selected government’ has the same sympathy as the Pakistani people, then he should explain to Khan Sahab that countries do not function like this, for long.

Bilawal rejected the increase in prices of petroleum products. He said after unprecedented inflation, unemployment, poverty, and corruption, Imran Khan also raised oil prices to record levels.

Rising prices of petroleum products is a robbery on the pockets of the people. Pakistan will not accept ‘Khan Regime’ which has intensified the bombardment of inflation on the people. He said CNG stations have also been closed for three months. Rising oil prices will further increase inflation.

As a result of increase in prices of petrol products, food prices will be completely out of reach of the people.

When the prices in the world market go up, the price of oil in Pakistan goes up, but when it goes down, it does not go down here. At least in the last days of his rule, Imran Khan needs to feel sorry for the poor people of Pakistan. It seems that Imran Khan, like Moin Qureshi, will never return to Pakistan after the fall of his government, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

