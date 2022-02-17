NAB appoints Siddique as special prosecutor

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday appointed Muhammad Azhar Siddique, advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan as special prosecutor.

According to a notification issued by the NAB, “in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under sec 8(c) of the National Accountability Ordinance NAO, 1999, I, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, with the approval of Chairman, NAB, former Justice Javed lqbal, appoint Muhammad Azhar Siddique, advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan as Special Prosecutor to conduct prosecution of cases in Islamabad High Court: (IHC) including criminal appeal No.122/2018 titled Maryam Nawaz Sharif vs The State and criminal appeal No.123/2018 titled Capt (retired) Muhammad Safdar vs The State.”

It says that “the special prosecutor shall have the right of audience and the power to perform all acts ancillary, enabling and incidental for the prosecution of the above matters, including signing of applications, petitions etc and responding to miscellaneous applications, petitions etc arising of these proceedings, he shall also have the right to engage other counsels, to do anything required in this behalf.”

