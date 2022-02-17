Shifa School of Computing signs MoU with Bitnine Co Ltd

ISLAMABAD: Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University remained instrumental in providing quality education in medicine, pharmacy, Nursing, and Allied Health Science in the last decade. Shifa graduates are considered assets for their employers and doing wonders in industry and academia. To continue this tremendous success, the university has launched “Shifa School of Computing (SSC)” to impart quality education in Computer Science (CS) as well.

One of the renowned academicians and researchers in CS, Prof Dr Tanvir Afzal has joined Shifa School of Computing as Director and has engaged international and national CS stakeholders in an event held at a local hotel in Islamabad. All the senior management of Computer Science from the twin cities were invited to the event to establish academia-industry linkage. Andrew Ko., Chief Global Business Operation, Bitnine Co., Ltd was the chief guest from South Korea.

In the ceremony, an MoU was signed between Bitnine Co., Ltd and Shifa School of Computing in which it was emphasized to establish strong cooperation in the field of databases in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022