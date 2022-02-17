Construction of Mubarak Centre: Punjab govt-Dhabi Group agreement: CM to attend signing ceremony

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would go to Dubai on a 3-day visit on February 19, to attend the agreement-signing ceremony between the Punjab government and the Dhabi Group to resume the construction of the Mubarak Center. The CM would also hold meetings with senior officials of the Dhabi Group.

The CM chaired a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review the agreement to be signed with the Dhabi Group. The CM stated that a conducive environment was provided for the investment. A business-friendly environment has been promoted and foreign investors were being given every possible facility, he emphasized. The investment would be given full protection in Punjab and the Mubarak Center would promote trade and economic activities, he added.

Talking to the provincial Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Muhammad Asim Nazir MNA and former parliamentarian Shahid Nazir, the CM stressed that the development of Faisalabad was dear to him adding that a big development package has been chalked out along with the issuance of new Pakistan national health cards to provide free treatment facilities of one million rupees per annum to every family. The whole of the Punjab province would be benefiting from this facility by March, he added.

CM said “No confidence snare has been created to avoid a long march as there is no genuineness in this claim. The whole nation knows that the opposition has tried hard to obstruct the development journey for three and a half years.”

