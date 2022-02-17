Dr M Farrukh Kamal promoted

ISLAMABAD: Following the recommendations of the Central Section Board (CSB), Dr Muhammad Farrukh Kamal of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), has been promoted to the post of Joint Executive Director (BS-20) PIMS.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, on the recommendations of the CSB held from September 28 to 30, 2021, and with the approval of the Prime Minister as conveyed vide Establishment Division Dr Kamal BS-19 PIMS, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and coordination has been promoted to the post of Joint Executive Director (BS-20) PIMS with immediate effect.

The CSB also recommended promotion of Dr Nuzhat Yasmeen as professor of PAEDS medicine (BS-20) and Dr Rizwan Hameed as professor of orthopaedic (BS-20) of PIMS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022