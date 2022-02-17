Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 16, 2022). ====================================...
17 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 16, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,684.80
High: 45,904.69
Low: 45,603.65
Net Change: 46.90
Volume (000): 78,140
Value (000): 2,970,533
Makt Cap (000) 1,879,206,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,055.24
NET CH. (+) 41.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,620.95
NET CH. (-) 38.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,225.43
NET CH. (-) 27.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,109.11
NET CH. (+) 35.20
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,959.53
NET CH. (-) 11.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,675.76
NET CH. (-) 10.31
------------------------------------
As on: 16-February-2022
====================================
