KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 16, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,684.80 High: 45,904.69 Low: 45,603.65 Net Change: 46.90 Volume (000): 78,140 Value (000): 2,970,533 Makt Cap (000) 1,879,206,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,055.24 NET CH. (+) 41.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,620.95 NET CH. (-) 38.78 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,225.43 NET CH. (-) 27.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,109.11 NET CH. (+) 35.20 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,959.53 NET CH. (-) 11.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,675.76 NET CH. (-) 10.31 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-February-2022 ====================================

