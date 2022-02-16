ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pooran lifts West Indies to 157-7 in India T20

AFP Updated 16 Feb, 2022

KOLKATA: Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran smashed 61 to guide West Indies to 157 for seven against India in the first of three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday.

Debutant leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi returned figures of 2-17 after India, who swept the preceding one-day series 3-0, elected to bowl first in Kolkata.

Pooran put on key partnerships including a 45-run sixth-wicket stand with returning skipper Kieron Pollard, who hit an unbeaten 24, to give respect to the total.

Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar got opener Brandon King out for four with the fifth ball of the match before Kyle Mayers and Pooran, who hit four fours and five sixes in his 43-ball blitz, attempted to rebuild the innings.

The left-handed Mayers made 31 off 24 deliveries but fell lbw to Yuzvendra Chahal's leg spin while Bishnoi slowed the flow of runs from the other end.

The 21-year-old Bishnoi trapped Roston Chase lbw for four and dismissed Rovman Powell cheaply three balls later to dent the opposition batting.

But Pooran stood firm to complete his sixth T20 fifty and took the attack to India before getting out to pace bowler Harshal Patel who also claimed two wickets.

Pollard, who missed the final two ODI matches due to a knee injury, smacked two fours and one six in his 19-ball stay, but with dew on the ground India remain favourites to chase down the total.

India T20I West Indies

Comments

1000 characters

Pooran lifts West Indies to 157-7 in India T20

Textile, apparel policy to ensure sustainable growth: Razak Dawood

Opposition slams hike in petrol price

Rupee reverses losing streak against US dollar

SBP increases indicative credit limits for agri financing

Experts weigh in as Pakistan comes to terms with all-time high petrol prices

GoZayaan acquires Pakistan's FindMyAdventure for $3.5mn

Oil prices recoup losses as Russia-Ukraine tensions stay high

Low volume: KSE-100 ends marginally negative after range-bound session

S.Korea, Iran hold talks on resuming oil trade, unfreezing funds

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

Read more stories