ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pollard back for West Indies, India opt to bowl in first T20

AFP 16 Feb, 2022

KOLKATA: India won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies, who were to be led by fit-again Kieron Pollard in the first of the three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday.

The hosts, who swept the one-day series 3-0, handed an international debut to leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said the team will have the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind while playing the short-format encounter.

"One eye has to be on Australia, we got to keep ticking the boxes," Rohit said at the toss.

"We've played really well as a team, just those little moments of the game we've got to seize. Good opportunity against West Indies, a quality side and they'll challenge us."

Ishan Kishan, who was the costliest player to be sold in the recent IPL auction after he went for $2 million to Mumbai Indians, was to open the batting with Rohit.

Pollard returned to the West Indies side after he missed the final two one-day matches due to a knee injury.

Star all-rounder Jason Holder missed out after getting hit in a training session and Roston Chase made the team.

"We have to bat and we have to bat well," said Pollard, whose side failed to cross 200 in the three 50-over matches.

"Our analyst said 194 is the par score, so we have to bat and bat well," he added, laughing.

"Let's see how well we can capitalise in the first six overs and then at the back-end, which has been a strength for us."

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

India T20I West Indies

Comments

1000 characters

Pollard back for West Indies, India opt to bowl in first T20

Opposition slams hike in petrol price

Rupee reverses losing streak against US dollar

SBP increases indicative credit limits for agri financing

GoZayaan acquires Pakistan's FindMyAdventure for $3.5mn

Oil prices recoup losses as Russia-Ukraine tensions stay high

Low volume: KSE-100 ends marginally negative after range-bound session

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Shaukat Tarin

Read more stories