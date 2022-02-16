ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
ASC 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
ASL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.34%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
GGGL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
GGL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.93%)
GTECH 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
MLCF 33.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.31%)
TELE 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
TPL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
TPLP 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.52%)
TREET 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
TRG 85.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
UNITY 29.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.11%)
WAVES 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
WTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.51%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 17,941 Decreased By -96.6 (-0.54%)
KSE100 45,650 Decreased By -81.2 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,766 Decreased By -38.3 (-0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow gap between oil targets and output

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, known as OPEC+, needed to narrow the gap between their oil production targets and actual output, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) head Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.

"There is a significant difference between the targets that OPEC+ countries set in terms of their production levels, and what is produced today," Birol told a conference in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

"It will be important for OPEC+ to narrow this gap and hopefully provide more volumes to the market," he said.

OPEC+ oil producers have raised their output target by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August as they unwinds production curbs.

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

However, they have repeatedly failed to hit those targets as some producers struggle to restore output.

The IEA in its last monthly report said the gap between the target and output in January had widened to 900,000 bpd.

Brent traded at $93.19 a barrel at 0253 GMT, down 10 cents, having slid 3.3% overnight after Russia announced a partial pullback of its troops near Ukraine, yet to be verified by the United States.

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said tensions between Russia and the West were driving oil prices rather than a fundamental shortage that would warrant accelerated output increases.

OPEC+ IEA oil market oil output oil demand

Comments

1000 characters

IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow gap between oil targets and output

Tax collection hamstrung by stay orders: govt

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

SBP increases indicative credit limits for agri financing

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

KPK LG elections again shows problem of rejected votes: PM

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

Read more stories