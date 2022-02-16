ANL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
AVN 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
GGL 21.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.13%)
PACE 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.32%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TELE 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TPL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TPLP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TREET 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TRG 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,672 Increased By 12.3 (0.26%)
BR30 18,082 Increased By 44.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,775 Increased By 43.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,832 Increased By 27.7 (0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Spot gold may drop more into $1,829-$1,841 range

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may drop more into a range of $1,829-$1,841 per ounce, following its failure to break a resistance zone of $1,872-$1,879.

The failure marked the completion of a wave (c) from $1,779.20. This wave consists of three smaller waves. The wave b ended at $1,820.30, which serves as a target over the next few days.

Immediate resistance is at $1,865, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,872-$1,879 range. On the daily chart, the drop on Tuesday was due to a resistance at $1,876.90, the Nov. 16, 2021 high.

Gold slips off 8-month high, palladium drops as Russia-Ukraine worries ease

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $1,753.30 suggests a target zone of $1,816-$1,831. It must be noted that the uptrend remains intact within a rising channel despite the coming correction.

