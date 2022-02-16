ANL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 21.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
MLCF 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PACE 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.32%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.91%)
TELE 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
TPL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
TPLP 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TREET 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
TRG 85.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.99%)
UNITY 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WAVES 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 10.9 (0.23%)
BR30 18,078 Increased By 40 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,772 Increased By 40.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 17,832 Increased By 27.6 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares flat as markets look for fresh triggers

Reuters Updated 16 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares struggled for momentum on Wednesday, as market participants were cautious after last session's rally while keeping an eye on the Ukraine situation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was mostly flat at 17,357, as of 0455 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was unchanged at 58,140.93. Both the indexes had gained 3% on Tuesday.

Global stocks rebounded after the Russian defence ministry published footage to demonstrate it was returning some troops to base after exercises.

"(Indian) Markets are a bit cautious after the sharp rally (on Tuesday)," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, adding the Russia-Ukraine conflict was not over, although there had been some de-escalation in tensions.

Concerns like higher inflation and interest rate hikes are not over, Khemka said, adding the markets did not have a lot of positive triggers to move higher.

"There is continuous foreign institutional investor selling, which is keeping a check on the upside. We are seeing selling coming back on any sharp up move," he said.

The Nifty energy index rose 0.8%, while the realty index gained 1.7%.

Meanwhile, shares of Vedant Fashions, the owner of Manyavar brand, listed at a premium of 8% in Mumbai markets.

Indian shares close sharply higher

Shares of IDBI Bank rose as much 5.5% after a report said the Indian government might start privatising the state-owned lender this month.

"Markets need to keep above 17,600 on a closing basis. Until then, any up move can be used to short the (Nifty) index," said Manish Hathiramani, a proprietary index trader and technical analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares flat as markets look for fresh triggers

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Shaukat Tarin

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt: ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories