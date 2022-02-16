ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower as banks drag; Russia-Ukraine in focus

Reuters Updated 16 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed in the red on Wednesday, weighed down by banks, as investors turned cautious after a massive rally in the previous session while keeping an eye on Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.17% to 17,322, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.25% lower at 57,996.68. Both the indexes had gained 3% on Tuesday.

Global stocks rebounded on Wednesday in hopes of easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. But worries lingered as Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack, and US President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still near Ukraine's borders.

"(Indian) Markets are a bit cautious after the sharp rally (on Tuesday)," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, adding that concerns over higher inflation and interest rate hikes also lingered.

Indian shares close sharply higher

"There is continuous foreign institutional investor selling, which is keeping a check on the upside. We are seeing selling coming back on any sharp up move."

The Nifty bank index fell 0.6%, while the public sector bank index dropped 1.2%. The sub-indexes rose 3.4% and 4%, respectively, on Tuesday.

Shares in Power Grid fell the most, dropping 3.5%, while ICICI Bank was the major drag on the Nifty, shedding 1.55%.

Shares of Vedant Fashions, known for its wedding wear brand 'Manyavar', listed at a premium in its Mumbai market debut and closed up 7.8%.

IDBI Bank's stock rose 3.3% after a report said the Indian government might start privatising the state-owned lender this month.

"We retain our cautious stance and advise traders to refrain from building a fresh buying position until we see further decisive movement in the market," said Vijay Dhanotiya, lead of technical research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end lower as banks drag; Russia-Ukraine in focus

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Shaukat Tarin

Opposition slams hike in petrol price

Rupee reverses losing streak against US dollar

SBP increases indicative credit limits for agri financing

GoZayaan acquires Pakistan's FindMyAdventure for $3.5mn

Oil prices recoup losses as Russia-Ukraine tensions stay high

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Read more stories