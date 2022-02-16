No threat from opposition, says Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that the government and its coalition partners are united but there is a clear division in the ranks of the opposition.

“All the allies stand with the government regardless of difference of opinion on certain matters; political parties should give priority to national interests over personal ones,” the governor said while talking to media, here today. The governor maintained that if the opposition parties were on the same page, they would not have announced separate protest marches. He said the opposition had earlier carried out a long march and still there is no threat to us from the long march of PDM or PPP.

The governor also attended the convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore in which position holder students were awarded gold and silver medals and other prizes.

Moreover, while addressing a function on “Vision without Barriers” at Government College University, the governor said that efforts regarding the Center for Special Students at Government College University Lahore are very close to my heart. “Vision without barriers has adapted the Special Student Center at GC University with a state-of-the-art technology to make it easier for special students to pursue their education,” he said adding, “Overseas Pakistani Tanveer Ahmed is working with passion in this regard is commendable.”

