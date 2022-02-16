ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Fresh spell of westerly wave: No major breakthrough expected

Hamid Waleed 16 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: No major breakthrough is expected out of the upcoming fresh spell of westerly wave set to hit the country by 18th of February and bringing hardly 5 millimetre rain in scattered areas of the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department sources, however, added that the month of March is likely to witness some good spells of rains. Meanwhile, the south-eastern wave has started bringing in moisture to the system, which has reached 50 percent in the precincts of Lahore city and is likely to turn into a rainy system out of the next spell of westerly waves likely to hit the country by the end of February.

It may be noted that the month of January had witnessed 130 millimetre plus rain and stood top among the months of winter in terms of maximum rain of the season which proved ideal for the growth of wheat and gram crops in the country. It is also worth noting that there was no rain throughout November and December last.

Meanwhile, they have added that the day time temperatures have started rising fast and touching 30 degree Celsius in South Punjab. Also, they said, minimum temperatures have reached near 20 degree Celsius, which has started capturing the winter season on a fast pace. Sizzling days are set to take control of environment amidst skyrocketing per unit cost of electricity.

The sources said the present entry of moisture in the environment through south-easterly wind has played due role in controlling the rising trend in the mercury, otherwise, the temperature was likely to inch up by another two degree Celsius in the absence of moisture. They said the rising trend of moisture can also bring fog during the wee hours, however, it would have no effect on the visibility range and both air and land transport would run smoothly. The visibility is not likely to drop below 400 kilometre, which has no effect on flight operations, they added.

According to the sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was constantly in touch with the Met office to get latest updates on the moisture level. The PCB officials were taking updates on hourly basis, especially during the match duration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

