PAC slams absence of FBR chief as PAO

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sub-committee on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over absence of chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as principal accounting officer (PAO) to respond to appropriation accounts for the years, 2010-11, 2011-12 and audit reports for the years, 2010-18. Convener Committee Sherry Rehman deferred the audit para of audit reports.

Expressing her displeasure, she said that this showed that the chairman FBR did not give importance to the supremacy of the parliament. She asked the PAC Secretariat to ensure that the chairman FBR would come. She said that a lot of expenditure required to hold a session of the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022