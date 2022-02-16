KP agri dept, FFCL sign MoU

PESHAWAR: KP Agriculture department and Fatima Fertiliser Company Limited (FFCL) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to highlight the significance of balanced use of fertilizer among local farming community.

In this regard, a MoU signing ceremony was held here at local hotel, in which KP Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr was the chief guest.

Representatives of the provincial government and Fatima Fertiliser Company Limited signed the MoU in presence of the chief guest, FFCL Chief Operating Officer Asad Murad, Regional Sale Managers, Safwan Iftikhar, Dr Hussain Alam, Head of Technical Services Naseerullah Khan, Director Plants Protection KP, Dr Naveed, Model Farms Advisory Service Dr Saeed Iqbal, Regional Manager North Region Adil Rauf, and other relevant senior officials.

A large number of farmers from different parts of the province also present on the occasion.

Dr Muhammad Israr while speaking on the occasion highly praised the Fatima Fertiliser Company Limited for this important initiative, which had been taken when country is being faced severe crisis of fertiliser since last three to four months.

Senior official mentioned that soil fertility mapping of KP had been launched, which would become fruitful to improve yields by soil testing on modern methods in the province.

He informed around 152,000 metric tons is the total requirements of fertilisers in the province, out of which 90,000 metric tons were supplied. Therefore, he said KP had faced a shortfall of 60,000 metric tons for the Rabi crop.

Similarly, he said the same number of fertilisers would be required for the Kharif crop. He maintained that the province is being supplied fertiliser nearly 250-350 metric tons on daily basis against

requirement of 700 metric tons. He said the soil fertility mapping project would be further strengthened with passage of time in the province.

While speaking about this collaboration, Asad Murad, FFCL Chief Operating Officer said: “This MoU is an important step to highlight the significance of balanced use of fertiliser that not only helps the farmer to reduce his cost of farm input but also helps to maximize his average crop yield and profitability. Enhancing our food production is most crucial to protect our national food security.”

Earlier, while briefing the participants about the main purpose of the agreement, Safwan Iftikhar said that the joint venture/collaboration would create awareness about balanced utilization of fertilisers among local farmers it can improve overall agriculture production in the province.

Under the agreement, the official informed the company that in collaboration with the provincial Agriculture department would ensure supply of around 40,000 metric ton fertilisers to the farming community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, he elaborated that the total production of fertilisers of the company is around 2.6 million metric tons realizers. He added the company has established ten regional offices across the country.

Similarly, he said the company has set up warehouses in Peshawar, Abbottabad and Mardan regions of KP.

Dr Saeed Iqbal in his speech said that fertiliser has become a costly input of the agriculture sector. On the other hand, he said the tendency of companies is very high while issues were being faced in smooth supply of fertilisers.

He said the maintaining of quality and timely provision of fertilisers to the farming community of the province is topmost priority. He said government-FFCL collaboration would provide free advisory services about water, use of balanced fertiliser and soil testing as well as amicable resolution of other issues of farmers.

Dr Naveed said timely provision of standardized agricultural inputs and fertilisers is essential to improve yields and facilitate local farmers.

He hoped the collaboration with FFCL would further enhance in the future that can help provide facilities to farmers at every level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022