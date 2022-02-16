ANL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
Big infrastructure project: Avanceon secures ‘historic’ contract

Recorder Report Updated 16 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Avanceon Group of Companies has secured the largest commercial infrastructure project in its history, the company said.

According to material information sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the contract has been awarded to Avanceon Limited and Avanceon FZE (wholly owned subsidiaries established in Pakistan and UAE, respectively) to provide supply, installation and supervision and commissioning services of Building Management Systems and Extra Low Voltage Systems.

In addition, Avanceon will also provide development, programming and integration services.

This contract execution gives a pathway for positive impact on the group’s business and value for its shareholders, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

